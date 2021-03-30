BELOIT — Beloit School District Superintendent Dan Keyser recently shared some of the district’s progress regarding three short-term goals created by the board—social and emotional needs of children during the pandemic, literacy gaps and retention and recruitment of staff.
“I’m excited we started the process last fall. I look forward to the strategic planning process to round out and fill out how the goals will be shaped moving forward. I think we are taking significant positive steps in this school district to move forward and upward. The sky’s the limit. We are thinking beyond now,” Keyser said.
Keyser said looking out for the well being and engagement of students is at the the heart of the first goal.
“Social emotional learning is a key component of education,” he added.
As part of its mission to address the social and emotional needs of children during the pandemic, the district made a goal of having 75% of students at Tier 1 attendance—or when a student engages in more than 75% of weekly instructional activities—and 75% of grades at a C or above.
“We wanted to put a measurement out there we thought was both realistic as well as one that we could benchmark against,” Keyser said.
Keyser said engagement during distance learning has increased in the elementary level, increased and leveled off in the intermediate level and increased at the high school, but then started to slip. He said students coming back for in-person learning in the hybrid model which starts April 8 will improve the situation.
“We want to ensure we are keeping our kids engaged and we are looking at support,” Keyser said.
Progress to date on the first goal has included the following: targeted in-person and small group engagement opportunities; continuous improvement planning focusing on equity; professional development provided to staff around adolescent mental health and trauma; and a student survey and interviews, according to online school board documents.
The second strategic goal is addressing the needs of students with the widest literacy gap based on state and national averages. The district goal is to create a 20% closure in the gap.
“If students are able to engage in texts, they can support themselves in moving forward in every aspect of life. Part of the approach for addressing our literacy needs is making sure we have high quality curricular resources to support instruction for monolingual as well as dual language students. We are thinking of literacy holistically,” Keyser said.
Keyser said the district is looking at literacy across the board, which will be a multiyear approach. A key will be knowing where students are at to best help them. He said there has been testing with students to assess their progress and to prepare them for when they go into summer school and to plan for their needs in the fall.
“When our students return, we know what to do and can move forward right away,” Keyser said.
Progress on literacy includes some of the following: strengthening data analysis, creating literacy goals, professional development on antiracism equity and instructional practices, planning for high quality materials adoption and interviews across stakeholder groups to inform a vision for literacy, according to online board documents.
The district has a goal of increasing staff recruitment by identifying staff retention challenges from climate surveys and exit interviews and building structures to increase retention by 20%. To meet the retention goal the district is offering increased mentoring opportunities, commitment to improving experiences of staff and the creation of a staff handbook work group and more. To increase recruitment, the district is expanding the number of recruitment platforms it uses, updating its website and presentation materials, attending career fairs and more.
Keyser said the board of education contracted with an outside entity to start doing exit interviews and climate surveys.
“This is about organizational health,” Keyser said. “When staff want to stay it means we can spend more time on recruiting high quality diverse candidates. Our students who are diverse can see staff that mirrors them.”
Now that work is underway in the short-term goals, Keyser said the board and district will begin a strategic planning process this spring to formulate a 10-year plan.