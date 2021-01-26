BELOIT — The Beloit School District Board of Education voted unanimously to reopen athletic and extracurricular activities at its Tuesday evening meeting.
Sports will begin opening up Feb. 1 with some open gyms, especially for girl swimmers who officially begin their season on Feb. 8.
Prior to the vote, Athletic Director Joel Beard presented the district’s athletic reopening plan, which will include social distancing, face coverings, cleaning and sanitizing and symptom screening.
There will be no locker room usage during practices.
All practices will be 90 minutes with 30 minutes to transition to the next group. All equipment used will be cleaned after practice and weight room equipment will be cleaned in between usage.
Before games, chairs will be socially distanced on the sidelines and will remain that way throughout the event.
Players will have assigned seats in the gym. Score table chairs will be socially distanced with limited seating and personnel. Game balls will be sanitized and rotated in and out at the officials discretion.
No spectators will be allowed at Beloit Memorial High School other than those individuals deemed essential per Big 8 and high school guidelines.
All games will be streamed live on the Beloit Athletics YouTube Channel.
Concessions will be closed and athletes will bring their own water bottles and towels. Visiting teams will be escorted to and from the front entry where doors will be propped open to their bus. Coaches will be required to keep a checklist of everyone in attendance on game day. Buses will have a limit of 24 passengers.
Beloit Memorial High School Director of Bands Chris Behrens said there are plans for distancing instrument players. The district would implement various covers for instruments and a safe mask with a slit would be used to prevent the spread of aerosols. Choir students would wear special masks designed for singers.
At Tuesday’s meeting the board also voted to elect Clerk John Wong as its vice president. There were four votes for Wong, and two for board member Amiee Leavy. The board then voted unanimously for board member Maria Delgado to serve as clerk. Former President Kyle Larsen resigned at an earlier meeting and former Vice President Megan Miller has stepped into the role of president.