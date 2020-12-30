BELOIT—The Beloit School District Planning and Budget Committee will be considering a proposal to purchase new Chromebooks as opposed to continuing with district-issued iPads.
The meeting is set for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 5 at the Kolak Education Center, 1500 Fourth St.
At the meeting, administration will recommend the school board approve a contract with Technology Resource Advisors, (TRA) Inc. for approximately $2,017,374.
The proposal would be for first reading and would have to be approved by the full board at an upcoming meeting.
According to board documents online, the iPads currently in circulation range from five to seven years old. Many no longer hold a charge and are unable to keep up in neither a distance learning nor an in-person environment.
The district normally refreshes its student technology every four to five years. A team including administration, professional educators, technology, and finance tested multiple devices for accessibility, compatibility, and functionality, according to Executive Director of Business, Human Resources and Operations JoAnn Armstrong in the online documents.
“A student device refresh is critical at this time. After reviewing many devices for accessibility, compatibility, availability, pricing, and functionality, it is the groups’ recommendation that the district refresh student devices with Chromebooks,” she stated.
Potential vendors and products include: Apple iPads with a total price tag of $2,438,173 for products, licensing and a 4-year warranty; Paragon Development Systems Chromebooks for a total cost of $1,890,284 and a 4-year warranty; or TRA Chromebooks for a total cost of $2,017,374 and a 5-year warranty.