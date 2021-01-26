BELOIT—The Beloit School District is well stocked with personal protective equipment and technology for both in-person and distance learning, according to a report given by interim Superintendent Dan Keyser at Tuesday’s board meeting.
The presentation covered many of the operational systems and procedures the district put in place since early December.
Keyser kicked off his Tuesday presentation sharing his proposed reopening model, which would split students into a group A coming to school in the first half of week, with Wednesday remaining a professional development day, and group B coming in the second half of the week. Kids remaining in distance learning could participate in classroom instruction from home.
Keyser also gave updates on student devices, noting 360 of 1,600 Chromebooks were delivered to Beloit Memorial High School; and iPad and Chromebook support continues weekly at the Beloit Public Library. A total of 184 hot spots have been delivered to families with another 44 ready if needed.
Fifty HP Windows laptops were delivered and are in use by secretaries; and 653 new MacBook Airs were delivered to teaching staff. To do both in-person and distance learning concurrently each teacher received a wireless lapel microphone, tripod, an iPad and an additional Chromebook.
“Our teaching staff are participating in a comprehensive training program on the new equipment the district purchased to deliver concurrent learning for students in the classroom or for those students who remain in distance learning. We want our students to have the best advantages and most up-to-date technology when it comes to delivering curriculum and receiving an education in our district,” Keyser said.
A seven-step detailed protocol for cleaning has been outlined and defined for every space in the schools with hand sanitizer available. Masks will be required at all times for staff, students, and essential workers in school buildings, except for meal time. Buildings will remain closed to parents and volunteers.
Personal protective equipment distributed to all buildings includes youth and adult masks, clear-view masks, plexiglass shields, gloves and gowns.
Everyone is required to complete a daily health screening prior to entering a building.
Keyser said all school buildings have been appropriately stocked with personal protection for adults and children with an additional supply in the warehouse of the following: 441 cases of hand sanitizer; 44 cases of Purell Surface Disinfectant, 166 cases of total 360, 19,900 youth masks and 10 cases of high volume wipes.
Currently the district is offering face-to-face services for students with disabilities and transportation services are being provided.
The board will make a decision in late February or early March on its general reopening for term 4 which begins in early April said Board President Megan Miller in an earlier interview. In July, the school board voted to have virtual/distance learning for the first quarter of the 2020-21 school year. That later was extended to Jan. 22.
“My role as superintendent is to make sure that all students are learning in an inclusive environment that is safe, supportive of their social and emotional needs, and includes a strong and comprehensive curriculum for academic success. My plan for the district as we progress toward Term 4 does just that. I will continue to keep the board and our families updated and continue to reach out for input and feedback.”
In upcoming board meetings, Keyser said he will cover additional topics that include curriculum, transportation, and what a school day will look like in-person or in distance learning.