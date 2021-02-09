BELOIT—The Beloit School District business office is launching a new budget work group and is seeking volunteers to join, according to Executive Director of Business, Human Resources and Operations JoAnn Armstrong.
Armstrong said the work group has space for 20 people. The hope for the work group to include a variety of representation including teachers, those with Beloit Education Association (BEA), administration, community members from both the east and west sides, those associated with different grade levels and those with interests in everything from arts to athletics.
Armstrong said anyone who wants to join can contact Jennifer Miller at jmiller@sdb.k12.wi.us or can call her at 608-361-4007.
The district has had a budget work group in the past, but it only represented the BEA, paraeducators and secretarial support and wasn’t open to the public. Having the public join the work group has been discussed as a way to get the community more involved. Armstrong said the work group will help people learn about school funding and finances and help them weigh in on the district’s decision making.
“We want people to understand this process,” Armstrong said. “We are hoping people who will want to be on this committee are willing to committee to a two to three hour meeting once a month.”
The first meeting will be in February.
“We are looking for people who will be open to sharing new ideas and learning about budgeting. I would like this to be a multiyear commitment,” Armstrong said. “We would like to see the team grow together, see the impact of work and become familiar with the process.”
Armstrong will take the suggestions and feedback provided by the work group to the superintendent who will include it in the monthly report.
When it’s time for the budget presentation this fall, Armstrong said she is hopeful some of the members will attend and be able to talk about their experiences.
The work group will have lots to consider. The district had a roughly $3.23 million budget deficit in the 2020-21 budget year, primarily due to declining enrollment. The district used fund balance to make up for the deficit. Armstrong said it’s still too early to tell what next year will hold as the state hasn’t set funding levels yet.
Armstrong noted the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction released preliminary reports regarding Wisconsin Local Education Agencies Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Round 2 (ESSER II) allocations. The district may receive up to $8.4 million in ESSER II funding. ESSER II funds must be used for COVID-19 related purposes identified in the first ESSER allocation received in the spring of 2020, in addition to returning students to schools, facility upgrades to prevent virus spread, and continuity of services and employment of staff.
“The district administration will have planning sessions to identify the needs of the district and bring recommendations to the board for the allocations anticipated use is going to be,” Armstrong said.