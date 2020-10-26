BELOIT—The School District of Beloit is prepared to pass a $126,693,910 million budget for the 2020-2021 school year on Wednesday, down from the $129,209,445 budget in 2019-2020.
There is a $2,953,917 shortfall, due primarily to declining enrollment, which will be taken from the fund balance, according to Executive Director of Business, Human Resources and Operations Jo Ann Armstrong.
The public hearing for the budget will be at 5:15 p.m. on Wednesday at which time the board will vote on the budget adoption and levy.
The current operations budget for the School District of Beloit in 2020-2021 is $108,109,033 and the projected revenue for 2020-2021 is $105,155,116 resulting in a shortfall of $2,953,917.
The mill rate will be $10.10 per $1,000 of assessed valuation meaning a homeowner with a $100,000 home would pay $1,010 in school district taxes for the year.
Taxpayers will pay less than last year. Last year the mill rate was $10.30 per $1,000 of assessed valuation meaning a homeowner with a $100,000 home paid $1,030 in taxes for the year.
The district receives $10,031 in per pupil aid. With a rolling three-year average of 271 less students, used to calculate funding, the district would be losing roughly $2,718,555.
Health insurance premiums also went up 6% for a rough estimate of just under $1 million in added costs.
The proposed budget does include raises for all staff. Teachers received salary increases totaling $662,566. These increases were approved with the compensation model approved by the board in 2019-2020 for professional educators. The proposed budget also includes a 1.81% Consumer Price Index, or cost of living increase, for all other district staff. The 1.81% increase for all staff outside of professional educators total $135,694.
The district is not in negotiations with the Beloit Education Association (BEA) as post-Act 10, union groups can no longer negotiate contracts with school districts.
The recommendation to address the shortfall for this year is to use $2,953,917 of fund balance. It would reduce the fund balance to $16,380,563 and would be 17.75% of the general fund expenditures. All districts aim to be between 14 and 25 % so it’s a safe balance, Armstrong said.
At https:/www.sdb.k12.wi.us/Page/516 copies of the school district budget are available for the public.