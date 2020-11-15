BELOIT—Thanks to $3,000,000 in federal CARES funding, the School District of Beloit has upgraded technology and internet access for students in distance learning and has purchased safety items such as masks, plexiglass dividers and cleaning supplies for when school may reopen for in person learning, according to Executive Director of Business, Human Resources and Operations Jo Ann Armstrong.
Currently, the district is offering distance learning through Jan. 22 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Interim Superintendent Dan Keyser is discussing bringing in some small groups of students who may have academic or social-emotional needs.
Armstrong said the district has already distributed 27 hot spots to help provide internet access to Merrill and Fruzen school families who have been identified without internet access. On Oct. 26, the district was planning to deploy another 200 hot spots to the rest of the families identified as not having access to the internet.
The hot spots are at an annual cost of $49,000 to the district.
The district is awaiting an order of 1,600 chromebooks which will be deployed to students in Beloit Virtual School, an online program offered through the state, as well as Beloit Memorial High School and Beloit Learning Academy students need alternative devices to ipads.
“There are some courses, especially at high school level, that are more conducive to a chromebook versus a touch-screen iPad,” Armstrong said.
The cost of Chromebooks is close to $500,000. The devices come with 5-year warranties and a care package.
The chromebooks were supposed to be delivered in mid-October, but due to shortages from school district demands in the pandemic, they are now set for delivery at the end of November or the beginning of December.
Other safety items for students’ eventual return to in-person learning have also been made. There are multiple masks purchased for each student.
“The elementaries have child sizes and intermediate schools will have larger and adult sizes,” Armstrong said.
The cost of masks was about $20,000.
The district also purchased bento boxes, closed lunch trays that have lids and are reusable for students.
The bento boxes came from Fund 50, designated for food service expenditures, and cost $83,000.
The district has also purchased mobile laptops for secretarial and support service employees that did not have capability for web cameras for distance learning and are updating antiquated computers.
The district has also stocked up on gloves and cleaning supplies. Plexiglass dividers are on order. Students at tables, for example, will have plexiglass dividers between them.
“The district will be able to put plexiglass between students and make sure they are distanced and safe,” Armstrong said.