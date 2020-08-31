BELOIT—The School District of Beloit Planning and Budget Committee will discuss purchasing two food trucks at its meeting today.
The Planning and Budget Committee meeting is set for 5:15 p.m. at the Kolak Education Center, 1500 Fourth St. If the committee approves the recommendation to purchase the food trucks, the issue would go before the full board for a vote at an upcoming meeting.
The district’s Food Service Director Dawn Smith and Aramark Food and Nutrition Director Jerod Haxton will present the recommendation to use Fund 50 to purchase two food trucks. Fund 50 is used for the district’s food and community service activities. No K-12 instructional or instructional support related functions are recorded in these funds, according to the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction (DPI) website at https://dpi.wi.gov.
The purpose of the trucks would be to increase meal participation using Fund 50 excess fund balance. The food trucks have been approved by DPI for a way of distributing meals in the National School Lunch and National Breakfast Program as well as ala carte sales.
Currently, the district has an excess fund balance of over $900,000. The trucks would be paid through Fund 50 and the cost of both trucks is estimated to be $410,000.
The trucks would be owned by the School District of Beloit and licensed through Aramark. There would be the opportunity for student involvement with preparation and serving of food, with an Aramark-approved employee. There is an approximate 4 to 5-month timeframe for construction with anticipated delivery in February.
The food trucks would be used for special events. There could be “special meals” for schools that go above or beyond or who receive special recognition within the district. For example, there could be Taco Tuesdays at various schools. It could also be available for extracurricular activities such as McNeel Lancers Night, Booster Club meetings, Homecoming, end of year picnics, as well as student organization events.
It could also service events at the Kolak Education Center for school board meetings and training and could also deliver hot meals to students in their neighborhoods during the COVID-19 pandemic.