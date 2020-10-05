BELOIT—The School District of Beloit Planning and Budget Committee will get the first presentation on the 2020-2021 budget as well as hear more about the proposal for the district to purchase food trucks at its meeting tonight.
The budget presentation will be the last discussion of the night. After the presentation in committee, the budget hearing and adoption will be held on Oct. 28.
Tonight, the committee also will discuss the proposal to purchase two food trucks for $410,000. The proposal was first presented in an earlier meeting.
Currently, the district has an excess fund balance of more than $900,000 in its Fund 50 which may only be used for Food Service programs. If the excess funds are not used by June 30, 2020, the district will be required to return the excess funds.
Fund 50 funds are generated from the federally funded National School Lunch Program, School Breakfast Program and the Summer Food Service Program. The School District qualifies for 100% participation under the Community Eligibility Provision, thus entitling all students in the district to free breakfast and lunch meals.
If approved by the full board, there would be a four-to-five-month timeframe for construction with anticipated delivery in March. The trucks would be owned by the district, but licensed through Aramark. There would be the opportunity for student involvement with preparation and serving of food as long as the student is with an Aramark-approved employee.
The trucks could be used for special events at schools or could deliver hot meals to students in their neighborhoods during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Also on Tuesday’s agenda is a discussion about new furniture. Those with the district would like to exchange half of Fruzen Intermediate School’s cafeteria furniture for age-appropriate seating and then repurpose the furniture from Fruzen to Gaston which is in need of new tables.
It is using excess fund balance for this project which was approved by the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction DPI as appropriate use of funds. There are three bids, running from about $50,000 to about $98,000.
The board will also discuss a new freezer for Beloit Memorial High School for $117,400. The current freezer at the is near the end of its life expectancy, and there have been issues with the freezer including condenser breakdowns and overheating along with the safety issue of not being able to load the freezer box in a timely manner due to ramp problems.