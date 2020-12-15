BELOIT — After residents spoke out in favor of reopening for in-person learning, the Beloit School District Board of Education voted to postpone its decision until Jan. 12 on whether to move to a hybrid learning model.
Vice President Megan Miller, Spencer Anderson, Amiee Leavy and Maria Delgado voted in favor of the postponement and President Kyle Larsen, Stephanie Jacobs and John Wong voted against it.
In July, the school board voted to have virtual/distance learning for the first quarter of the 2020-21 school year. That later was extended to Jan. 22.
Under the proposed cohort model the district would be split into a group A of students coming to school in the first half of week, with Wednesday remaining a professional development day, and group B coming in the second half of the week. Kids remaining in distance learning could watch the instruction from home, interim Superintendent Dan Keyser said.
Leavy said she was uncomfortable approving the model without a student demand level, teaching staff and capacity data first.
Miller said she wasn’t comfortable with approving the model without metrics such as 14-day COVID-19 test positivity rate and hospitalization rates for COVID-19 patients. Miller added she wanted some consideration for staff who may be risking exposure to the virus.
Prior to the vote, parents, a former school board president and a coach spoke out in favor of in-person school.
Resident Torie Champeny said three of her kids have transferred into two other school districts and one private school due to lack of in-person learning. She said Beloit kids shouldn’t have to leave the district to get what they need and urged the board to advocate for kids’ education.
Resident Kathy Churchill said her kids have been attending Beloit Memorial High School (BMHS). When the district went virtual she said she spent hundreds of dollars on tutors. If the kids don’t get in-person learning she said she would pull them from the district. She said many teens in Beloit are working full-time jobs now and they might not return to schools if schools don’t open up soon.
Former board of education president Pam Charles also spoke out in favor of in-person learning. She said there are many kids in poverty who don’t have parents to help them at home. She said the strategic plan can wait and there are no district goals that include getting kids back in school which needs to be a priority.
One parent said parents need a choice as many other districts offer, and said struggling students need a safe place of stability they can find in schools.
Sheryl Hengevold submitted comments to be read on behalf of district secretary Michelle Shope. She said children in need are hurt the most by virtual school. She urged others to take their kids out of the district if it didn’t open to in-person learning and to vote out the board members who won’t reopen schools.
BMHS coach Joe Oberneder submitted a comment to be read in favor of reopening schools to at least a hybrid model, noting some athletics would be able to start up.
Two students also spoke out in favor of in-person school.
According to information from Executive Director of Pupil Services Melissa Beavers obtained prior to the meeting, there have been some students with special needs who started receiving Sept. 8. However, in an abundance of caution, the district recently suspended any and all face-to-face services temporarily as of Nov. 30 through Jan. 10.
At Tuesday’s meeting, the board also voted to approve the district’s submission of a waiver requesting to avoid the requirement of a certain number of instructional hours and educator evaluations in light of COVID-19.