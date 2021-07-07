BELOIT—The School District of Beloit Board of Education voted 5-2 to return to full-time in-person learning this fall at its Tuesday evening meeting. Beloit Virtual School will remain an option for families who request it, and masks will be required for all schools except the high school.
Although all board members voiced support for in-person learning, there was some disagreement over whose authority it was to make the final decision on mask wearing.
The board voted to amend the proposed motion of approval to start the 2021-2022 school year, including athletics and activities, in-person for everyone five-days per week, and that the administration has the authority to implement and make appropriate adjustments as the guidance and needs of the schools change with removal of the mask exclusion, according to the motion language in online board documents.
Board member Spencer Anderson, Clerk Maria Delgado, Treasurer Stephanie Jacobs, Board member John Wong and President Megan Miller voted in favor of the motion while Board member Amiee Leavy and Vice President Sean Leavy voted against it.
Superintendent Dan Keyser’s plan included a provision which would make masks optional for the high school and mandatory for elementary and intermediate schools until such a time when students in those schools have access to the vaccine.
“Our vote means that Superintendent Keyser will have the authority to navigate any tweaks or changes that need to occur with regard to reopening in order to keep students, staff and families safe during in-person school,” Miller said after the meeting. “Personally, I’m really happy that the administration has worked so hard to get kids back to school five days a week, and face to face. It will be great to help the families in the community get back to normal.”
At the meeting Keyser presented his vision for the beginning of the 2021-2022 school year including safety plans.
Keyser said full-day in-person learning is achievable because of increasing vaccination access to student groups, changing guidance for schools and how the seven-day case averages remain low.
“Additionally, we need to move in this direction because our students need more consistent learning, access to additional and better in-person support, as well as more family engagement along with before or after-school opportunities from our community partners,” he said.
Practices which will continue include mask wearing in buildings where all students and staff do not have access to vaccinations including elementary and intermediate schools. Contract tracing for any symptomatic staff or students will continue as well as access to free COVID testing for students, staff and family members. Hand sanitizer and cleaning resources will be in every classroom and there will be increased cleaning protocols.
This year the district installed UV filters in its health rooms as a step to help stop the transmission of all viruses. The district will also use some of its federal funds to install UV, or Merv 13 (Minimum Efficiency Reporting Value) filtration to fresh air handlers in all of the schools so that all the air will be cleaner than it already is.
The district will discontinue the use of the daily health screening required for students to enter.
In Keyser’s presentation he said 45% of 12 to 15-year-olds are estimated to be fully vaccinated by the end of July; and 61% of 16-17-year-olds are estimated to be fully vaccinated.
Keyser said guidance is changing rapidly as more people are vaccinated. There is not enough evidence to determine anything conclusively regarding the Delta variant of the virus. He said fully vaccinated individuals are experiencing a 0.01% breakthrough infection rate nationally, and the CDC says vaccinations are effective against variants such as Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Epsilon and Delta.
The next steps are to work with schools to prepare classrooms for Sept. 1; finalize social-emotional and academic interventions for students; continue to implement new curriculum; and launch the district’ strategic planning work with the board and community.
In the public comment session, Beloit Education Association President Tim Vedra said the BEA supports Keyser’s plan for the fall in-person learning. Resident Mary Ann Sveom said she supports Keyser’s plan but said elementary and intermediate school children shouldn’t be forced to wear masks as they and their parents should have the choice whether to wear them or not.