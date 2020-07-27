BELOIT—School District of Beloit Interim Superintendent Dan Keyser will present a model whereby school will reopen this fall at the Beloit Board of Education meeting tonight.
The plan will be tentative as the situation with COVID-19 could change before school starts, Board of Education President Kyle Larsen said in an interview Monday.
“It’s going to be flexible with a final decision coming in a few weeks,” Larsen said.
The business meeting will be at 7 p.m. at the Kolak Center, 1500 Fourth St. People can view the meeting online on YouTube by going to https://www.sdb.k12.wi.us/Domain/37 and clicking on “view board meetings online.”
If the board approves the proposed model, the various school principals and staff will start planning how students and staff can be socially distant and safe, according to the needs of each building, Larsen said.
Board members also will review and possibly approve the newly revised code of conduct. The first reading has already been approved.
School District of Beloit staff and administration have been reviewing the code of conduct for the past 18 months. Instead of making significant rule changes, the district will focus more on instructing its teachers to use culturally responsive practices, Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports (PBIS), restorative justice practices and trauma-informed approaches to improve student discipline. The next part of the process, the implementation plan, is where the biggest changes will come, according to an earlier interview with Director of Equity, Bilingual and Alternative Programs Tony Bosco.
The school board also will go into closed session to discuss an update on the former Kolak Education Center.
At tonight’s policy and personnel meeting, the board will vote to accept the resignation of Executive Director of School Leadership and Equity Peggy Muehlenkamp.
