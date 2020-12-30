BELOIT—The Beloit School District Board of Education will be discussing how to include the public in its selection of a superintendent and the superintendent salary before choosing at least six candidates to interview at its Wednesday, Jan. 6 special board meeting set for 5:45 p.m.
The school district is in the midst of a search for a permanent superintendent with one expected to be selected by mid February. Dan Keyser is the current interim superintendent for the 2020-2021 school year, and has said in earlier interviews that he is interested in the permanent position.
On Wednesday Jan. 6, the board will kick off its meeting by determining how to include the public in the selection of the next superintendent. The public participation would happen on Jan. 28 in the evening, according to Board President Kyle Larsen.
Larsen said the Wisconsin Association of School Boards (WASB) is recommending that all of the candidates participate in three Zoom “rooms” online. One would be for the board and the others would be for staff and community participation. Each room would be facilitated by a WASB staff member.
After the public participation discussion, the board will discuss a superintendent salary range before going into closed session to select candidates to interview.
Larsen said there will be at least six chosen for the first round of interviews.
Then the board will conduct the first round of interviews on Jan. 13 and 14.
Larsen noted the meeting to discuss school reopening is set for its regular meeting on Jan. 12 at 7 p.m. If people would like to submit public comments if they are not comfortable coming to the meeting in person they can email them to mshope@sdb.k12.wi.us to be read at the meeting. On Dec. 14, the board voted to postpone its decision to move forward with a hybrid reopening model. The students in the district currently are usine online learning learning until Jan. 22.
At the Jan. 12 meeting, Larsen said the board will also go into closed session to work on Keyser’s evaluation. The discussion will be focused on the evaluation tool for Keyser.