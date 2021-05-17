BELOIT — The School District of Beloit administration will bring a proposal to the school board soon for full-time in-person learning this fall, according to information from Superintendent Dan Keyser.
“We are planning full-time in-person learning, pending board approval,” he stated in an email to the Daily News.
Keyser stated in his email he plans to present a discussion item on the issue to the school board at its May 25 meeting. It won’t be an action item. After the board meeting, Keyser said he will have a better sense of where the board stands and the questions it has regarding fall plans.
“It is important that the board collaborate with the administration to provide the best possible learning environment for our students next school year,” school board president Megan Miller said. “I am feeling encouraged that Dr. Keyser and his team are working hard to bring the board a plan to fully reopen in the fall.”
“The ultimate goal is full-time in-person instruction with no mask mandate,” board member John Wong said. However, Wong noted it’s an extremely fluid situation as everything COVID-related is rapidly changing.
“As no one knows what the future holds, we should strive toward the ultimate goal,” Wong said.
When asked if he thinks things are going in the right direction with the CDC changing its mask guidance and allowing vaccinations for 12 to 15-year-old’s, Wong said those at the CDC are the scientists and experts who the country looks to for guidance.
“It looks extremely promising especially as we head into the summer months. It will be interesting to see what the fall and winter months bring, but I’m confident the CDC will be on top of it,” Wong said.
The proposal for full-time in-person learning this fall follows a plan for five-day-a-week in-person summer school which will start June 22. Summer school will feature face-to-face and hands-on learning that includes student choice and high interest activities along with flexibility in scheduling. Offerings also will address proficiency and credit recovery in literacy and math.
The Beloit School District began distance-only learning during the pandemic last spring. March 13 was the last day of in-person classes, followed by two weeks worth of remote learning resources available for students on the district’s website. Spring break ran from March 30 to April 3, with a full distance learning curriculum launching on April 6, 2020.
In July, the school board voted to have virtual/distance learning for the first quarter of the 2020-21 school year which was later extended. On April 8 students began in an in-person cohort model which will remain in effect until the end of the school year. Under the hybrid model, students are split into a group A coming to school in the first half of week, with Wednesday remaining a professional development day, and group B coming in the second half of the week. Kids remaining in distance learning have been able to participate in classroom instruction from home.