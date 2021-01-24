BELOIT—The public will have the opportunity to learn more about the Beloit School District Superintendent candidates during an online forum set for 4:30—8:30 p.m. today.
Wisconsin Association of School Board (WASB) consultants will host Zoom forums for community members and staff to get an introduction to permanent superintendent candidates including Beloit interim Superintendent Dan Keyser, Aldine Independent School District Executive Director of Leadership Development Dana Arreola and Cleveland Metropolitan School District Area Superintendent/Network Leader at the Lorenzo Russell.
People who want to register can go to https://www.sdb.k12.wi.us and click on “our district” and “board of education” and “2020 superintendent search” and “register to participate in finalist’s interviews.” Once registered, people can submit a question via the chat function during the online forums. The moderator will also ask each candidate questions, and Spanish translation services will be available.
On Tuesday, the board will vote on the sports and extracurricular activities reopening at a 7 p.m. meeting at Kolak Education Center. If the board approves the reopening, activities could resume by February.
Interim Superintendent Keyser will also provide the board with an update on the work that has happened since the last meeting regarding small-group support, including special education, along with an update regarding the ongoing work on the reopening model. Included in his report will be an update on: staff and student devices; professional learning for staff, cleaning, screening and prevention, personal protective equipment and transportation.
“I’m excited to hear the update about the logistics of reopening. I think it will give people hope,” Miller said.
The board will make a decision in late February or early March on its general reopening for term 4 which begins in early April. In July, the school board voted to have virtual/distance learning for the first quarter of the 2020-21 school year. That later was extended to Jan. 22.
At Tuesday’s meeting the board may also vote on a vice president. Last week the board postponed electing a vice president, and waived policy not to fill its vacant position following former school board President Kyle Larsen resigning and former Vice President Miller stepping into the role of president. The board had a tie vote, three in favor of Clerk John Wong and three in favor of board member Amiee Leavy. If the board votes to make Wong vice president, there would be an election to fill the clerk position as well.