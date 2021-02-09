BELOIT — The Beloit School District Board of Education voted to hold a public hearing on school reopening on Sunday, Feb. 21 from 2—4 p.m. at the Kolak Education Center.
During Tuesday evening’s board meeting, board members also heard interim Superintendent Dan Keyser’s presentation on how schools would operate once they reopen.
The board will make a decision on Feb. 23 on its general reopening for term 4, which would begin in early April, according to Board President Megan Miller in an earlier interview. In July, the school board voted to have virtual/distance learning for the first quarter of the 2020-21 school year, later extended to Jan. 22.
Under the current proposed reopening model, students would be split into a group A coming to school in the first half of week, with Wednesday remaining a professional development day, and group B coming in the second half of the week. Students remaining in distance learning could participate in classroom instruction from home.
In his presentation, Keyser said families that drop off and pick up students will not be able to enter buildings. Staff will greet families at the drop-off point and ensure students enter and exit safely. If someone is picking up a sick student, a staff member will escort the student to the parent or guardian outside the building. Volunteers and visitors will not be permitted in the buildings.
Students and families will be required to view COVID-19 videos prior to the start of day one, and students must complete the COVID screening before entering buildings. Students will be escorted between classrooms and common areas and required to wear masks at all times, except at meals.
Building closure would only be for a localized outbreak or for reduced staffing levels. A long-term building substitute will be added to every elementary school to assist with classroom coverage due to staff absence.
Elementary and intermediate schools and Beloit Learning Academy will have breakfast delivered by Aramark to each classroom in individually sealed breakfast bags with sanitizer wipes included in every bag to clean desks afterward. At Beloit Memorial High School the cafeteria tables will be divided by three-sided plexiglass at each seat. Individually sealed breakfast bags will be provided with sanitizer wipes included in every bag to clean the table area afterward.
There will be Bento Boxes for elementary and intermediate schools. High school meals will be individually pre-packaged. Four elementary schools will have lunch provided in the classroom and two elementary schools, all intermediate schools, and high school lunches will be served in the cafeteria. Cafeteria tables will have three-sided plexiglass at each seat, socially distanced decals for proper distancing in line and hand sanitizer wipes in each meal.
Grab and Go Meals will also continue with pick-up and delivery every Wednesday of seven-day meal packs at all six elementary school locations.
Busing capacity would be 24 students per bus, and students would be socially distanced as students and drivers wear masks. Buses will be cleaned and sanitized between routes. However, self-transport is highly encouraged.