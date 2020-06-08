BELOIT—The School District of Beloit Board of Education will get an update on 2019-2020 financial information related to COVID-19 and hear how schools might reopen in the fall at its Tuesday evening meetings.
At the oversight and finance committee meeting set for 4:30 p.m. at the Kolak Education Center, 1500 Fourth St., Executive Director of Business, Human Resources and Operations Jo Ann Armtrong will discuss the budget in light of the pandemic. As a result of COVID-19, the school district closed its buildings March 13. Due to the closures, unplanned expenses surfaced in addition to potential savings according to the meeting agenda.
Following the 5:15 p.m. policy and personnel committee and the special board meeting at 6:30 p.m. there will be a regular meeting at 7 p.m. when the board will get an update on summer school and fall reopening plans.
Virtual summer school for K3 through eighth grades will run June 15 through Aug. 7, with two hours of instruction a day. High school level summer school will run from June 15 to Aug. 7. There are 101 students registered from kindergarten through third grades; 86 students registered for intermediate level; and 274 students registered for high school level.
The board also will discuss whether to form a naming committee to rename the high school pool. A request to name the natatorium after retiring swim coach Dick Vogel.
