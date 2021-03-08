BELOIT — The Beloit school board will receive an update on student academic engagement and information on athletics reopening at its oversight and finance committee meeting set for 5 p.m. today at Kolak Education Center, 1500 Fourth St.
District-wide, there are 5,763 students who are active in distance learning, according to Superintendent Dan Keyser’s online board presentation.
As of the second Friday in January, there were 6,402 students officially enrolled in the district, a drop of 110 students since the fall, according to information provided by Executive Director of Business, Human Resources and Operations JoAnn Armstrong in an earlier interview.
According to the board documents, 17.2% of students district-wide were considered as “students of concern” meaning they engaged in less than 49% of weekly instructional activities in term 1, a percentage which increased very slightly to 17.4% for term 2—an increase of 0.2%.
“I am concerned about student engagement and I look forward to hearing the context our administration is going to provide on Tuesday,” said Board of Education President Megan Miller. “I’m absolutely concerned about the engagement rates, and it’s important for us to be thinking about summer school and other ways to provide whatever support students need to get back on track.”
Schools will reopen in a hybrid model for term 4, which begins April 8. Under the model, students would be split into a group A coming to school in the first half of week, with Wednesday remaining a professional development day, and group B coming in the second half of the week. Kids remaining in distance learning could participate in classroom instruction from home.
{p dir=”ltr”}The district monitors student distance learning engagement 11 different ways including students showing evidence of daily work, system log-ins, teacher check-ins with students, students accessing the recorded learning, students being present during online learning and more.
Academic engagement in distancing learning increased a bit from term 1 to term 2 for elementary and intermediate students while it decreased for high schoolers.
The elementary students of concern engaging in less than 49% of weekly instructional activities was 13.7% in term 1 compared to 11.4% in term 2, a decrease of 2.4%.
The intermediate students of concern engaging in less than 49% of weekly instructional activities was 17.6% in term 1 compared to 16.6% in term 2, a decrease of 0.9%.
The Beloit Memorial High School and Beloit Learning Academy students of concern engaging in less than 49% of weekly instructional activities was 20.3% in term 1 compared to 24.1% in term 2, an increase of 3.8%.
At the Oversight and Finance Committee meeting tonight, Athletics and Activities Director Joel Beard will give an overview of what has happened since athletics reopened. In online board documents Beard said coaches and student athletes have been doing an outstanding job, with students using the screener and coaches checking students. Everything is live streamed on the Beloit Knights Athletics Page, with up to three streams at the same time.
As for winter sports, those at the district will be looking to get open gym times during March for wrestling, girls basketball, boys basketball and boys swimming.
The alternate fall sports season began on Feb. 8, with practices and competitions for girls swimming, girls volleyball and boys volleyball.
Football has been conducting contact days during February. Football has been paused for two days. Football and girls tennis is set to begin March 8.
The WIAA has reached out to the district about it still hosting tournament events assigned this year. There is the possibility of allowing spectators in the future, something which would be brought to the board for approval.
Upcoming alternate fall sports includes cross country on March 15; girls soccer on March 22; and girls golf on March 29.