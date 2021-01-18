BELOIT—The Beloit School District Board of Education will meet to elect a vice president, determine how to address the board vacancy following former President Kyle Larsen’s resignation as well as select three permanent superintendent candidates at its meeting tonight.
The meeting is set for 6 p.m. at Kolak Education Center, 1500 Fourth St.
Last Tuesday’s meeting started at 7 p.m. and went until around 2 a.m. Wednesday. It featured hours of public comment on whether or not to open for in-person learning, with Larsen emailing board members his resignation during the meeting. It ended with the board voting unanimously for interim Superintendent Dan Keyser to bring back a revised reopening plan.
Last week new President Megan Miller said she would be acting president until the board held an election for a president. However, after consulting board policy and the school district’s attorney she learned that board policy 141.1 states that if the office of the president becomes vacant before an election, the vice president automatically assumes the role. Because of the policy, the board will only be electing a vice president at the meeting and discussing if it will fill the vacancy.
Board Policy 133 states that board vacancies should be filled within 60 days. This would mean the board would either need to waive policy or appoint a new board member no later than March 13. The person appointed would serve until April 6. Board policy 151.3 allows a majority vote to suspend board policy.
If the board decides to fill the vacancy it will have to decide whether or not it would allow an election candidate to fill the vacancy. As of Sunday, Miller said only one community member has reached out expressing interest in filling the vacancy, and it is not someone running for school board. Miller said the board would release the name if it decides to move forward with filling the vacancy.
Miller said there are board members concerned that filling the vacancy would take the board’s attention away from school reopening plans and the superintendent search while other members believe it’s important not to waive policy and to be a policy-driven board.
Newcomers Gregg Schneider, Sean Leavy who is board member Amiee Leavy’s husband, Christine Raleigh and incumbent Spencer Anderson are running for two seats on the board in April’s election. Anderson and Larsen’s seats will be up.
In closed session, the board will narrow down the pool of six superintendent candidates to three candidates. The board completed first-round interviews last Thursday.
The board will have a public forum with all three candidates on Jan. 25 in the form of a Zoom webinar where people can submit questions in writing during the evening. There will also be a translator so questions can be submitted in Spanish.