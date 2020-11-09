BELOIT—The School District of Beloit Board of Education will discuss a proposed policy outlining how school would reopen during a public health crisis at its meeting set for 7 p.m. today (Tuesday) at Kolak Education Center, 1500 Fourth St.
“Currently, there isn’t a policy spelling out who makes the decision about who reopens schools, especially in the case of a health crisis or a pandemic. The board felt the policies needed to be created to guide present and future administration and boards,” said Board of Education President Kyle Larsen.
The policies will go for a first reading tonight, and would be voted on after a second reading at a future board meeting.
The proposed policies state the superintendent would make the decision to reopen the buildings, while providing the board with updates and opportunities for feedback.
At tonight’s meeting the board also will discuss Interim Superintendent Dan Keyser’s recommended evaluation tool.
Larsen said Keyser presented the tool in September and the board asked questions and suggested updates. Tonight, the board will vote on whether to approve the amended tool.
The tool is based on strategic goals identified by the board as well as goals Keyser made for himself. He will be rated in a three-tier rating system on various goals, whether he needs improvement, meets expectations or is exceptional. The formal written evaluation would be done sometime in May or June.
In his Sunday interview, Larsen also said links for focus group registration is at https://www.sdb.k12.wi.us/ , the district’s website, and under the heading “board of education” and then by clicking on “2020 superintendent search.” The focus groups will provide input on the characteristics sought in the district’s permanent superintendent to be selected and announced in February. The focus groups will be held from Nov. 17-19 on Zoom. There will be 15 focus groups for students, employees, community members, families and more. The 16th focus group will be held with the board.