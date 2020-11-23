BELOIT—The School District of Beloit Board of Education will discuss reopening closed school buildings, whether the superintendent has the authority to reopen schools during the pandemic, items related to its superintendent search and the format of implicit bias training at its business meeting tonight.
The meeting is set for 7 p.m. at Kolak Education Center, 1500 Fourth St.
Interim Superintendent Dan Keyser will ask for feedback from board members on localized school closures due to COVID-19 and the timeline for reopening of Merrill Elementary, Beloit Memorial High School and Todd Elementary for staff. The schools were closed by the district after some staff members were identified with COVID-19. Students have not been in the buildings as distance learning will continue until Jan. 22.
At tonight’s meeting, the board also will vote on a policy whereby the superintendent, while keeping the board informed, would make the decision when and how to reopen schools during a pandemic. This is the second reading on the policy. There has been previous disagreement among board members whether the board or superintendent has that authority.
The board also will discuss the salary range for the superintendent position. Board of Education President Kyle Larsen said the application window for permanent superintendent position opens on Wednesday, and the application deadline is Dec. 23. A candidate will be chosen by mid-February.
“We will meet on Jan. 6 to review applications and choose our interviewees. Our first round of interviews and selection of the finalists will be on Jan. 13 and 14,” Larsen said.
The board also will vote on whether to approve the contract for implicit bias training to occur on Dec. 8. In addition to determining whether the training will take place, the board needs to decide on the format. Executive Director of Community Action Inc. of Rock and Walworth Counties Marc Perry can accommodate the small group approach so there would not be a quorum of the board. Board member Amiee Leavy and Vice-President Miller requested implicit bias training at the planning meeting for the superintendent search on Oct. 13. At the October business meeting, the board directed the board president to seek a legal opinion regarding the legal obligation to broadcast the training in the time of COVID in order to ensure open meeting law compliance. On Nov. 10, the board directed the board president to investigate whether the workshop could be completed in small groups so that there would not be a quorum of the board present, and then the training would not have to be streamed live on YouTube.
The Pupil Services and Teaching & Learning Team also will present an overview of the district’s approach to behavior and discipline as well as the administrative hearing process as well as expulsion process.