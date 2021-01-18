BELOIT — The Beloit School District Board of Education will discuss having a public hearing on sports and extracurricular activities reopening at its meeting at 6 p.m. today at Kolak Education Center, 1500 Fourth St.
“I think it’s important for the board to create intentional space with ample time to solely focus on anecdotes, concerns, suggestions and anything else the community needs to share so we can make a well-informed decision,” said President Megan Miller.
The public hearing would either be Jan. 23 or 24, before the Jan. 26 meeting when the board would vote on the athletic and extracurricular activities re-opening.
“We want to make sure we have a good amount of time to listen to people. The decision we make about athletics will be the same for extracurriculars. If the board approves the sports and extracurricular activities reopening, those activities would resume as early as February,” Miller said.
At the Jan. 26 meeting, interim Superintendent Dan Keyser said he plans to provide the board an update on the work being done since the last board meeting. This will include any supports for students with special needs.
Miller said the board will make a decision in late February or early March on reopening for term 4 which begins April 6.
At previous board meetings, Keyser discussed a proposed model where the district would be split into a group A coming to school in the first half of week, with Wednesday remaining a professional development day, and group B coming in the second half of the week. Kids remaining in distance learning could watch the instruction from home.
In July, the school board voted to have virtual/distance learning for the first quarter of the 2020-21 school year. That later was extended to Jan. 22.
In an earlier interview, Miller said the district is planning to reopen with some type of in-person learning option on term 4.
Keyser responded to an email inquiry from the Daily News that the district has not been notified by the health department regarding a timeline for staff being vaccinated.