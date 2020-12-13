BELOIT — The Beloit school district board of education will be discussing a new model which would include the possibility of reopening schools during its business meeting set for 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Kolak Education Center, 1500 Fourth St.
The board also will discuss the submission of a waiver request regarding the number of instructional hours and educator evaluations required by school districts in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Interim Superintendent Dan Keyser will be proposing a new model on Tuesday whereby schools could be reopened. The full plan will be uploaded to online board documents on Tuesday, said Board of Education President Kyle Larsen.
As part of the proposal, Keyser will provide the board with a variety of options, according to Larsen.
Those options range from staying in distance learning to open with some small groups.
“Based on the criteria the board adopted in July the district wouldn’t be able to reopen,” Larsen said. “Under this proposal, there would be some options for bringing students back into the buildings.”
Following general public comment at Tuesday’s business meeting, the board also will hold a public hearing regarding the district pursuing a waiver from the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction (DPI) to avoid any penalty for not having a certain number instructional hours, educator effectiveness evaluations, human growth and development curriculum and regular instruction in art, music physical education and health.
In light of continued concerns of the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on local instruction, the board will be asked to consider waiving district requirements pursuant to Wisconsin State Statute 118.38(1) and (1m) which authorizes school boards to make such a request of DPI through a public hearing.
As part of the public hearing, citizens may either email questions or comments to the administration/board through the board secretary, Michelle Shope at mshope@sdb.k12.wi.us or by calling 608-361-4180 prior to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 15. They may also call 1-505-916-2484 then at the prompt, enter the PIN: 278 817 716 followed by the # (pound) sign.