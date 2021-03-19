BELOIT - The Beloit school board will be discussing the creation of several new positions as well as promotions in its communications department and plans for high school graduation to be held June 5 in a hybrid of in-person and virtual attendance at Jacobson Field at its Tuesday meetings.
The Policy and Personnel Committee could vote to approve the creation of several new positions and promotions as part of a public relations and communication plan at its 5 p.m. Tuesday meeting at Kolak Education Center, 1500 Fourth St.
The organizational change would have a financial impact of $179,301 incorporated with the budget development for the 2021-2022 fiscal year. The full impact of the entire organizational change would be approximately $399,595, according to online board documents.
Chief of Communications and Marketing Monica Krysztopa and Superintendent Dan Keyser will be giving an outline of the new organization chart which would include a promotion for Krysztopa to the position of executive director of communications, marketing and public relations.
Current Community Outreach Liaison Maria Acevedo would be bilingual community outreach coordinator in Krysztopa's department. There is also the proposed creation of a new Director of Public Relations administrative position under Krysztopa along with the possible creation of an administrative assistant, volunteer coordinator and an alumni coordinator in the department. Current employee Matt Randall of print services would also join the department.
Krysztopa's current salary is $97,738. Under her new position she would earn $120,000. The new director position salary under Krysztopa would be no more than $110,000. Acevedo’s salary is $56,376 and there would be no increase in salary for her. The coordinator positions would pay $45,000 apiece, and the administrative assistant would earn $31,200. Randall earns $53,348 and there would be no change to his salary, according to information provided by the district.
The new positions are being proposed as enrollment and accompanying funding has been decreasing. In an earlier interview Executive Director of Business, Human Resources and Operations Jo Ann Armstrong explained that with the three-year average of 268 fewer students, used to calculate school district funding, the district would be losing roughly $2,688,461 this year.
However, according to online board documents, the district needs to strategically and intentionally market the district. Establishing and cultivating relationships with community partners and increasing knowledge of the district's opportunities would be accomplished through public relations, community partnerships and communications. Positions in the department would cover traditional and electronic communication, social media management, program marketing, advertising and design, volunteer coordinator and alumni relations and more necessary to market the district.
At the school board’s 7 p.m. business meeting, the board will discuss and could vote on a graduation plan which will give graduates the option to attend the ceremony in person or concurrently via Google Meet. The venue for the in person option is Jacobson Field, with students provided the opportunity to walk the stage. A limited number of guests will be able to attend in person and guests and staff may attend via live stream through YouTube. The band and choir would provide music virtually and additional digital content could be incorporated. Event capacity will be limited to at least 50%.
Graduation would be June 5, with rain dates of June 6 and June 12.