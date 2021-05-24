BELOIT—The Beloit school board will get an update on Superintendent Dan Keyser’s proposal for full-time in-person school this fall and weigh in on the plan at its Tuesday evening business meeting set for 7 p.m. at Kolak Education Center, 1500 Fourth St.
The presentation won’t be an action item and will have to return to the board for a vote. The online board documents stated it would come back to the board for action in late June or early July.
“I’m glad that it’s coming forward for information and discussion, and I appreciate that Dr. Keyser is going to seek additional stakeholder feedback before bringing it to the full board for action,” Board of Education President Megan Miller said.
The proposal for the fall states masks would be optional in buildings where all grade levels have access to vaccinations, and the social distance lengths would be reduced in accordance with current safety guidelines. UV filtration would be added to fresh air handlers, and the daily screeners for students would be discontinued, according to the presentation in online board documents.
However, contract tracing would continue for any symptomatic students or staff as well as COVID-19 testing access. Hand sanitizer and cleaning resources would be in every classroom and there would be increased cleaning protocols. Families also would have the option for distance learning, according to the presentation.
The proposal for full-time in-person learning this fall follows a plan for five-day-a-week in-person summer school which will start June 22.
The Beloit School District began distance-only learning during the pandemic last spring. March 13 was the last day of in-person classes, followed by two weeks worth of remote learning resources available for students on the district’s website. Spring break ran from March 30 to April 3, with a full distance learning curriculum launching on April 6, 2020.
In July, the school board voted to have virtual/distance learning for the first quarter of the 2020-21 school year which was later extended. On April 8 students began in an in-person cohort model which will remain in effect until the end of the school year. Under the hybrid model, students are split into a group A coming to school in the first half of week, with Wednesday remaining a professional development day, and group B coming in the second half of the week. Kids remaining in distance learning have been able to participate in classroom instruction from home.