BELOIT—The School District of Beloit Board of Education will vote on its newly revised code of conduct during its meeting tonight, and Athletic and Activities Director Joel Beard will provide an update and timeline for resuming high school athletics if in-person school resumes.
At the policy and personnel committee at 5:30 p.m., an update will be given on revisions to the code of conduct before going on to the full board for approval. The ad hoc committee for Students, Governance and Discipline has been working on the code for two years.
Staff and administration have been reviewing the code of conduct for nearly 18 months. Revisions include culturally responsive social emotional learning supports, processes, resources and professional development, according to information from Director of Equity, Bilingual and Alternative Programs Tony Bosco.
At the 7 p.m. regular board meeting Beard will give an update on how athletics would reopen, pending board approval of schools reopening for in-person learning.
Because students have not had the opportunity to work with coaches in an in-person capacity for conditioning work since the closure and to prepare student athletes for possible athletic sessions, they will need conditional training along with the necessary screening and safety protocols, according to online board documents.
The proposed plan is in accordance with Rock County guidelines and its implementation will be contingent on the board approving fall reopening plans. There would be a three-phase reopening for athletics, starting with 10 people or less, 6 feet of separation, 25% capacity with no team gathering or sharing equipment . The capacity and number of people would slowly increase over phases.
At Tuesday’s meeting, Interim Superintendent Dan Keyser will give an update on the National SEED Project, a peer-led professional development program that creates conversational communities to drive personal, organizational and societal change toward greater equity and diversity. The first cohort group of 20 people participated in SEED in the 2015-16 school year, and there have been three total cohorts who have participated in SEED over the last few years.
Administration would like to see Cohort 4 begin at the end of July. There will be an opportunity for a total of 30 participants. The cost for each participant is $230. Keyser has agreed to support 10 participants from his budget. Invitations for the other 20 seats will be sent to other schools/districts, county agencies, city student-serving agencies, organizations and businesses as well as non-profits throughout the county.
Board of Education President Kyle Larsen noted the board was also going to meet Monday evening at 5 p.m., to discuss short term goals
“We don’t have a strategic plan so we are going to create short term goals to keep the district moving forward this year until we can create a 3-5 year strategic plan,” Larsen said.
On Thursday at 5:30 p.m. there will be a meeting where Director of the Wisconsin Resource Center for Charter School Sarah Hackett will give a presentation on the various types of charter schools, how they differ, the relationships between the various types of charters and public schools and how the various types of charter schools are funded.
