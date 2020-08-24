BELOIT—The School District of Beloit is adding four more goals related to discipline, equity and special education, according to Board President Kyle Larsen.
One goal discussed at last week’s meeting was the academic and mental health of students during building closures as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Another goal is identifying students with the greatest achievement gap in literacy and increasing their literacy score by 20% or decreasing the achievement gap by 20%.
The third goal is removing behavior barriers to increase student success. That includes support for teachers and providing professional development and training in the code of conduct as well as ensuring administrators enforce and implement the code in all classrooms and buildings.
The final goal discussed was teacher retention.
Larsen said the administration will look at the four goals and come back to the board with action steps to get them implemented.
The latest goals followed other goals discussed in July by the board which included goals related to discipline, equity and special education. Action plans for the goals would entail evaluating placement and discipline processes, identifying gaps and creating a plan for improvement to the current system by Dec. 31. To achieve the equity goals, all school district staff will undergo training on implicit bias and micro-aggression throughout the year.
The board will also be learning more about the processes of expulsion, individual education plans and discipline-related issues. The board also will be exploring class size as it relates to behavior.