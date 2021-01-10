BELOIT—The Beloit School District Board of Education has set preliminary interviews for six candidates for the school district superintendent position.
The board is not identifying the six candidates or saying if interim Superintendent Dan Keyser is among them. The district only has to identify the final candidates when there are five or less, according to the Wisconsin Freedom of Information Council website at http://wisfoic.org.
The preliminary interviews with the six are scheduled for Jan. 13 and 14.
The board agreed the staff and community forums for the two to three finalists will be held Jan. 25, and the final board interviews will be held on Jan. 28. Final board deliberations would be done the following week as the board is selecting dates. The announcement of a new Superintendent would be Feb. 18.
Wednesday’s meeting kicked off with Wisconsin Association of School Boards (WASB) Consultant Dan Nerad presenting on how to include the public in its selection of a superintendent.
To gather community input, Nerad said there would be a virtual community forum allowing community members to hear finalists present on themselves for three to five minutes apiece. There would also be an opportunity for the public to submit questions for the finalists. A similar virtual forum would be held for staff on the same night. Nerad said WASB has Zoom platforms which could be used for the forums.
The WASB consultants would limit response time for questions to a minute to be mindful of time. The candidates could get different questions during the public session. Nerad said there is some benefit to seeing how candidates can “think on their feet.”
At Wednesday’s meeting, the board agreed the salary range for the next superintendent would be $160,000 to $190,000.
The school district is in the midst of a search for a permanent superintendent with one expected to be selected by mid February. Keyser is the current interim superintendent for the 2020-2021 school year, and has said in earlier interviews that he is interested in the permanent position.
Those interested in participating in the forums should visit the district website, https://www.sdb.k12.wi.us.