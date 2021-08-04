BELOIT—The School District of Beloit Board of Education discussed filling the vacancy left by former Treasurer Stephanie Jacobs at its Tuesday evening meeting.
Jacobs resigned last Wednesday evening. She wrote a letter to Superintendent Dan Keyser and the board of education which she shared with the Daily News. The letter including concerns about what she saw as as the board involving itself in matters that should be left up to administration and claimed “some board members who have personal agendas that they want pushed through which takes up a large amount of time and effort, both on the part of the board and the administration.”
Jacobs declined to say what board members she was referring to or what their personal agenda was, although she had raised concerns at a previous board meeting about having the board make the decisions about expelling students rather than using an independent hearing officer as it was micromanaging.
At Tuesday’s meeting Board of Education President Megan Miller explained a notice of the vacancy must be provided to the public until Aug. 27, or for 30 days, which is in accordance with board policy.
Then those interested must file a school board applicant’s resume and declaration of candidacy. Although declaring candidacy, applicants won’t actually run for office as it’s an appointed position.
Once application materials are received, the board would set a special board meeting prior to the regular board meeting on Sept. 7.
It’s customary to make a decision that night, however, in the past when there were lots of applicants there were two rounds of interviews.
“I think it’s unlikely we would be in that situation, but you never know,” Miller said.
Those interested in the position can complete forms available at the district website at www.sdb.k12.wi.us. Forms will be available Thursday at the main desk of the Kolak Education Center, 1500 Fourth St. Forms will be due by 4 p.m. on Aug. 27, according to information from the district.
Forms should be submitted to the Kolak Education Center, 1500 Fourth St., Beloit, WI 53511 to the attention of Michelle Shope, board secretary.
Anyone interested may apply as long as they are 18 years of age, a citizen and live in the school district boundaries. There is no limit to the number of applicants.
In an earlier interview this week, Miller said the school board meeting on Aug. 17 will include an update on the mask requirements and the school reopening plan. Currently the district requires masks for students and staff at elementary and intermediate schools.