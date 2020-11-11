BELOIT—The School District of Beloit Board of Education discussed a policy whereby schools would reopen during a public health crisis at its Tuesday evening meeting.
The board passed the proposed policy for first reading in a 4-3 vote, with the policy to come back for final approval at an upcoming board meeting.
The proposed policy states the superintendent would make the decision to reopen the buildings in a pandemic or a health crisis while providing the board with updates and opportunities for feedback. Board members Maria Delgado, Stephanie Jacobs, President Kyle Larsen and John Wong voted in favor of the policy while board members Spencer Anderson, Vice President Megan Miller and Amiee Leavy voted against it.
Leavy raised concerns that the decision belongs to the board and not the superintendent, and Miller and Anderson said they wanted the board to make the final approval to ensure the community has a chance to offer input.
The board also voted to adopt Interim Superintendent Dan Keyser’s recommended evaluation tool at Tuesday’s meeting.
Toward the end of the meeting, Leavy made a motion requesting that the board secretary go back and rewatch the Aug. 11 meeting and to accurately reflect in the meeting minutes the incident where Leavy was publicly accused of being disrespectful, of micromanaging and belittling and to also account for how Leavy stated that was not the case.
“This was a significant enough incident (that) it should be reflected in the minutes of our meeting,” Leavy said.
Delgado said the statement would reflect perception, and said she didn’t agree. Jacobs said she agreed with Delgado.
The motion died without a second.
The following board members approved the Aug. 11 meeting minutes as presented: Anderson, Delgado, Jacobs, Wong and Larsen. Leavy voted ‘nay’ and Miller abstained as she wasn’t present for the entire Aug. 11 meeting.