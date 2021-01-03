BELOIT — Beloit School District Board of Education President Kyle Larsen has announced he will not be seeking re-election when his three-year term expires in April.
“There are many changes coming for my family and for myself professionally which will make it difficult to give board matters the attention they deserve,” Larsen said.
Larsen served as the chair of the staff and oversight and budget committees for one year each, 2018-2019 and 2019-2020, and on the policy and personnel committee in 2020 when it came back. During his time on the board he also served as treasurer, clerk and president.
The deadline to file papers for any prospective candidate is by 5 p.m. on Jan. 5, according to Board Secretary Michelle Shope.
Shope will not be at Kolak Education Center, 1500 Fourth St., today. If people want to submit their forms they can call 608-361-4000 to see if the building is open before they come to Kolak.
There are two seats available on the board, those of Spencer Anderson and Larsen.
As of Dec. 30, one incumbent, Anderson, and one newcomer, Christine Raleigh, had submitted papers to run.
Anderson, 24, who filled the last year of a resigning board member’s term, is up for re-election.
Anderson is a pilot for Skydive Milwaukee. He has a bachelor’s degree in flight operations from the University of Dubuque. In an earlier interview he said his priorities remain teacher retention and student achievement.
Raleigh, 31, is a married mother with four young children. Her school age children are not in the district. Raleigh has managed a small in-home clothing boutique since 2017. She has a bachelor’s degree in communications from Waldorf College, now known as Waldorf University.
Her main priority for running is to get kids back into in-person schooling in the district, she said in an earlier interview.
The meeting to discuss school reopening is set for Jan. 12 at 7 p.m. If people would like to submit public comments and they are not comfortable coming to the meeting in person they can email them to mshope@sdb.k12.wi.us to be read at the meeting. On Dec. 14, the board voted to postpone its decision to move forward with a hybrid reopening model. The students in the district currently are doing distance learning until Jan. 22.