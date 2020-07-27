BELOIT—The School District of Beloit Board of Education will vote on a resolution tonight which includes requests from state and federal government such as waiving standardized testing and offering hazard pay to teachers in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The resolution also requests extra funds for personal protective equipment for school district employees.
If passed, the resolution will be sent to the Wisconsin Association of School Boards, state legislators and federal representatives, according to Board President Kyle Larsen.
Larsen said he wrote the bulk of the resolution with input from Vice President Megan Miller and Interim Superintendent Dan Keyser.
“This is to show support for our staff members and show them no matter what happens we aren’t sending them back to school to get the economy back on track. That’s not our role. This recognizes our staff are at higher risk because of the number of students they come into contact with,” Larsen said.
The resolution kicks off stating staff are essential workers and thus not responsible for the economy returning to “normal.”
It goes on to request educator evaluations be suspended as well as standardized testing and state report cards be suspended during the 2020-2021 school year.
“Whereas, the global COVID-19 pandemic has and continues to cause stress and traumatizes the staff and students of the School District of Beloit; and whereas stress and trauma negatively impact student performance on standardized testing,” the resolution stated.
The resolution also calls on the state and federal governments to provide hazard pay for all staff working in the buildings and asks the federal government to provide additional paid time off for staff members who have been exposed to COVID-19, those who have tested positive for it or are those who are taking care of a family member who has it.
The document didn’t detail how much hazard pay is requested. Larsen said if the district receives an amount for hazard pay it would be divided up and given to employees in contact with students.
The resolution also asks Congress to provide at least $4 billion in emergency funds to the Federal Communications Commission’s E-Rate program, to connect millions of students to the internet.
It calls on the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction (DPI) to waive total hour of instruction and length of day requirements for the 2020-21 school year and for DPI to hold harmless district enrollment calculations for membership total for the 2020-21 school year.
