BELOIT—The School District of Beloit Board of Education voted unanimously to approve use of Aldrich Intermediate School, 1859 Northgate Drive, as an alternative care facility in the event of patient surge at Beloit Memorial Hospital.
As a board member of Beloit Health System, Board Vice President John Wong recused himself from the vote.
Beloit City Manager and Emergency Operations Center Incident Commander Lori Curtis Luther said Aldrich was chosen because of its proximity to the health system, size, access and having lunch space. When board member Stephanie Jacobs asked if the health system could possibly use a hotel instead, Luther said there are limited hotels in Beloit that provide full meal service. With the school, the hospital’s own staff could make meals within the school kitchen facilities.
The plan is for the health system to use the old gym and lunchroom and restroom facilities with limited access to the kitchen. Access would be provided through rear entry on the south side of the school.
The intent for the site would be for non-COVID-19 patient overflow as the hospital already has converted one of its wings to being a dedicated COVID-19 unit with a capacity of 27 beds. The unit is segregated. There are ventilators for 25 patients in the hospital’s COVID-19 unit, with four patients currently on the unit, according to Beloit Health System CEO Tim McKevett.
As of Thursday afternoon, McKevett said the hospital had tested 160 people for COVID-19. There were six positives, two of which were inpatients. The two were treated with Hydroxychloroquine and now are recovering “nicely at home.” There were 16 tests pending, and 135 were negative.
By Friday, the health system will be able to do in-house testing and will be able to screen patients on a limited basis.
He said there is enough Hydroxychloroquine to treat 40 patients and the health system anticipates getting more of it.
With the plan approved, city employees will have the ability to move 50 medical beds from Beloit Health System to Aldrich. Estimates predict the potential for overflow medical capacity being needed within 10 days.
The spaces at Aldrich to be used would be uncarpeted hard surfaces that can be adequately sanitized after use.
A couple board members inquired if there will be time for staff to remove any items.
School District of Beloit Interim Superintendent Sue Green said the copy center in the school would still be accessible to staff. However, Green said the hospital staff won’t be using classrooms which will be blocked off.
Green said the district just finished giving teachers time to come in and get essential items, and the district is gathering devices and instruments to provide to students.
