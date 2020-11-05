BELOIT—The School District of Beloit Board of Education will be offering a community survey and focus groups for people to give input on the qualities and characteristics sought in the district’s next superintendent.
The new superintendent is set to be selected and announced on Feb. 18, according to Board of Education President Kyle Larsen.
The new superintendent will begin work on July 1, 2021. Current Interim Superintendent Dan Keyser has said he is interested in the position.
Those who want to participate in the community survey can go to the School District of Beloit website, https://www.sdb.k12.wi.us/ and click on board of education” where they will find a “Superintendent Search” tab with links to the surveys and other information.
The survey is also available on the district’s app, and social media. Hard copies of the survey are available at the District’s Grab and Go Meal sites, which include all elementary schools and Beloit Memorial High School from 11 a.m.—1 p.m. Monday and Thursday.
“The Board wanted to be sure that our community could participate in the community survey either electronically or in hard copy,” Larsen said.
This survey is available in English and Spanish. Participants can return completed surveys at the Grab and Go Meal sites or at Kolak Education Center, 1500 Fourth St. from 8 a.m.—4 p.m. Monday through Friday. The survey will be available through Thursday, Nov. 12.
“The information gathered from the community survey will assist the board in the creation of a leadership profile outlining the skills and characteristics sought in candidates for the position,” Larsen said. “Feedback will also be used in the development of questions during the application and interview process.”
The district will soon set up a link where people can register to participate in focus groups. There will be 12 to 15 participants in each focus group and there will be one at 1:15 p.m. as well as one at 6:15 p.m. with a Spanish translator. If the slots fill up, Larsen said more can be set up.
“There are 15 focus groups at various times to give input,” Larsen said.
Larsen said from the community, staff members and employee groups, parents and families are invited to participate.
After input is obtained from the survey, Wisconsin Association of School Boards consultant Dan Nerad will present feedback and a profile to be used for selecting the position to the board.
Larsen said applicants for the position can begin applying the Day after Thanksgiving
With school administrators getting contracts to sign at their current districts in January and February, Larsen said the timeline for the search should be helpful for getting applicants. He said most of them prefer not to sign a contract if they know they will be taking another position.
In the coming months, Larsen said there are lots of school board meetings scheduled for deliberations to give the board plenty of time to select the best candidate.