BELOIT—School District of Beloit Board of Education members were updated on 2019-2020 financial information related to COVID-19 and voted for a naming committee to name the Beloit Memorial High School natatorium at its Tuesday evening meetings.
The Department of Public Instruction (DPI) is asking school districts to prepare for students being back in classrooms full time, provide a hybrid mix of distance learning and in-person learning or offer only distance learning in the next academic year.
Board of Education President Kyle Larsen said the district is waiting on results of a June survey of parents from 10 area school districts including Beloit to determine if parents are comfortable sending their kids to school and how any plans for online learning will impact staffing. Interim Superintendent Sue Green will be bringing the board a recommendation for review and possible approval, which would come from the health department in conjunction with the 10 participating districts, at the end of July or beginning of August.
Executive Director Business, Human Resources and Operations Jo Ann Armstrong updated the board on COVID-19 related expenses. She stressed the numbers are tentative and are based on prior expenses in the same time period.
She said the district incurred and obligated approximately $477,680 in expenses and is estimating projected savings of $322,352. The numbers are running totals and are not official or finalized.
Costs include: additional supplies such as hand soap, paper towels, toilet paper, cleaning supplies, new sanitizing equipment, personal protective equipment, additional staff time including crossing guards for meal service time, outdoor WiFi access points and meals.
Savings included: reduced utilities (heating, cooling, and garbage) and substitute teacher costs.
Many of the expenses may qualify for reimbursement under federal programs, however, funds have not been released by the federal government at this time. Meals will be reimbursed under the Summer Food Service Program, Armstrong said.
At Tuesday’s meeting the board also approved the formation of a naming committee for the pool. If people are interested they should email Board Secretary Michelle Shope at mshope@sdb.k12.wi.us.
“We are hoping the board would approve members on June 23 and they could get to work over the summer,” Larsen said.
