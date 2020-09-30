BELOIT — The School District of Beloit Board of Education discussed an offer to purchase the former Morgan Elementary School building and solidified its priorities for the school year—literacy, social and emotional learning and staff retention at its Tuesday meetings.
During a closed session portion of the meeting, the board discussed an offer to buy the Morgan Elementary School property at 1811 Lee Lane, according to information from Board of Education President Kyle Larsen after the meeting.
The board then came out in open session to vote on moving ahead with plans that were discussed in closed session.
Larsen said there may not be any action to report on the offer for up to 45 days due to a 2014 agreement.
According to an easement agreement dated Aug. 28, 2014 between the school district and Beloit Health System, the school district had until July 1, 2016 to find a buyer for the Morgan school building or Beloit Health System was entitled to claim the property in a swap for land adjacent to its Occupational Health and Sports Medicine Center and Fruzen Intermediate School. The health system has first right of refusal if the district receives an offer due to the 2014 agreement.
The easement agreement was signed in August 2014 by Beloit Health System Tim President and CEO McKevett and then-Superintendent Steve McNeal.
The health system would be alerted about the offer if it was accepted by the board.
In an interview after the meeting McKevett said he had not heard directly from the district about the offer yet.
He explained the 2014 agreement allows the school district to use part of the health system land adjacent to Fruzen school for athletic fields.
“In exchange for use of that land we need to keep our options open for the health system to expand health services for the betterment of the community. An option for us would be to utilize Morgan to provide those services,” McKevett said. “We do not have any immediate plans, however, we need to keep our options open to continue to expand and provide the necessary healthcare services to our community. We will evaluate options if we hear from the district.”
In its special meeting, the board voted on three priorities with action steps outlined by Interim Superintendent Dan Keyser.
The board voted to adopt social emotional learning during a pandemic, staff retention and literacy as tier 1 strategic goals for the 2020-2021 school year. All board members voted in favor of the priorities except board member Stephanie Jacobs who voted “nay,” according to online board documents.
Jacobs said she would have preferred the district focus on social emotional learning/academics and literacy as three goals might stretch administration a bit thin and she wants the focus on first on students, however, she said she is supportive of all the goals presented.
Larsen said the goals would be doable because staff retention would be driven by the human resources and business departments and the literacy and social and emotional learning goals would be handled by pupil services and the teaching and learning department.
Keyser’s action plan to address academic and social/emotional needs of children would be having 75% of students at tier 1 engagement and 75% of grades at a C or above.
Keyser’s action plan for literacy plans to create a 20% closure in the gap of students scoring the highest and lowest in literacy.
Keyser’s staff retention plan includes a goal of increasing staff retention by 20% in the 2020-2021 school year.