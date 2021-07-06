BELOIT — As the Beloit School Board discussed its upcoming training on making decisions on student expulsions, board member Stephanie Jacobs raised some concerns about having the board make the decisions about expelling students rather than using an independent hearing officer (IHO).
Tuesday’s discussion followed the June 22 meeting when the board moved to reject a resolution which authorizes an IHO to determine pupil expulsion under Wisconsin statutes effective July 1, 2021, to June 30, 2022. In its first vote on June 22, board member Spencer Anderson, Clerk Maria Delgado, board member Amiee Leavy, Vice President Sean Leavy and President Megan Miller voted to reject the resolution. Treasurer Stephanie Jacobs was the lone dissenting vote, and board member John Wong was not in attendance.
At Tuesday’s meeting, Jacobs said she wanted to discuss issues to be addressed at the upcoming training session. One of her greatest concerns, she said, is how the board is micromanaging. Jacobs noted the board already has the authority to veto any expulsion and has vetoed at least one expulsion in the past.
Jacobs said there could be inconsistencies with different board members attending different hearings due to varying availability.
Having the board handle expulsions would also cost the district money as it must have lawyers teach them what to do.
“There’s going to be extra training and more money the district is spending on this,” Jacobs said. “We already have the power to veto an expulsion without going through any of this.”
Jacobs said she was also concerned about conscious or unconscious bias. She said Beloit is not that big of a city and there’s ties to other people. If board members recuse themselves, they might not have enough people for a quorum.
Jacobs said the board could easily mess something up inadvertently and she was worried about the legalities of it.
Jacobs said she wasn’t sure if the desired outcome would be worth the extra time, money, effort and work when the district already has the power to veto at its disposal.
Vice President Sean Leavy said he didn’t believe that the board making expulsion decisions is micromanaging. By state statute, Leavy said it’s the board’s responsibility to hear student expulsion cases.
Sean Leavy said it’s a proactive step for the board to understand the type of student conduct issues that result in expulsion hearings. The district, he said, has a new superintendent and has legacy processes that don’t fit all that the district wants to become.
He said different board members could be attending different meetings based on availability which is the same as current school board meetings.
Amiee Leavy said she thought it was inappropriate to use the training time to re-litigate the decision to reject the resolution.
“So unless a board member would like to make a motion to rescind the motion to reject the resolution, I don’t think we should be of two minds. If that motion is not being placed on the table and receiving a second and a positive vote, I don’t think it’s fair to spend our training time debating whether this is a process we should be doing.”
Amiee Leavy said board members will be trained which will provide consistency with a quorum that is established to hear the expulsion cases.
“We are not creating additional costs. Instead of having a separate lawyer work as our independent hearing officer, we have a lawyer assisting us in removing that layer for the board to do its duty of hearing expulsions.”
After the discussion, Jacobs made a motion to rescind the motion to reject the resolution to adopt the independent hearing officer which was seconded by John Wong, however, the motion failed. Maria Delgado, Stephanie Jacobs and John Wong voted ‘aye’ and Spencer Anderson, Amiee Leavy, Sean Leavy and Megan Miller voted ‘nay.’