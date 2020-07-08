BELOIT—The School District of Beloit Board of Education approved interim Superintendent Sue Green’s coaching contract to help newly named interim Superintendent Dan Keyser transition into his role and approved conferences for Keyser and board members at its Tuesday evening meeting.
Green’s contract, for $15,000, began on July 1, 2020 and will extend to June 30, 2021. To help Keyser transition, Green has scheduled weekly meetings with him. Keyser also can call and email her for guidance, according to Board President Kyle Larsen in an interview after the meeting.
The board voted to approve having all the board members and Keyser attend the virtual Speak Out Summer Institute, focused on building equity and social justice. The cost for the institute is $49 per person.
It also voted to approve Keyser’s attendance to an Advancement Via Individual Determination (AVID) one-day leadership seminar which will be virtual. In addition to Keyser, six other board members will go as well. It’s $99 for Keyser as he has attended before but is free for board members. Larsen has already attended,
The board approved Keyser’s enrollment in the Wisconsin School District Administrators (WASDA) First Year Superintendents Academy for the 2020-2021 school year for $1,200. Keyser also will be attending a legal seminar put on by WASDA as well.
The board will have a short term goal setting meeting at 5 p.m. Monday with the Wisconsin Association of School Boards facilitating. At its Tuesday meeting, the updated code of conduct will be discussed at the policy and personnel committee before going on to the full board for approval.
On July 28, Keyser will bring forward a recommendation on whether to have in person school full time, a hybrid of online and in person or all online. Larsen said the group of 10 Rock County Superintendents made a decision regarding how to reopen school and a proposal ready they are finishing up the details of how it will work.
Larsen noted Sarah Hackett of the Wisconsin Resource Center for Charter Schools will be giving a presentation on July 16 so new board members can learn more about charter schools as it relates to the new Lincoln Academy. As the charter school’s projected 700 students would decrease the district’s student population by roughly 10 percent, Larsen said he will be asking Executive Director Business, Human Resources and Operations Jo Ann Armstrong for some financial projections of how the charter school would impact the School District of Beloit financially.
