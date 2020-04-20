BELOIT - The School District of Beloit Board of Education on Mondat approved a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the city, school district and Beloit Health System to authorize the health system to use Aldrich Intermediate School, 1859 Northgate Drive, as an alternate care site in the event of patient overflow due to COVID-19.
The site would be for non-COVID-19 patients as the hospital already has converted one of its wings to being a dedicated COVID-19 unit. Use of the facility would be limited to the common areas, such as the cafeteria, kitchen, gymnasium, hallways, main office and bathrooms and areas which utilities are located.
