BELOIT — The Beloit school board voted unanimously to approve a hybrid graduation ceremony set for June 5, with the option offered tor students to attend virtually or in-person during its Tuesday evening meeting.
The venue for the in-person graduation option is Jacobson Field, with students provided the opportunity to walk the stage after using hand-sanitizer. All staff and attendees will be required to wear masks, and the ceremony will omit hand shaking with students picking up their own diploma covers as they walk across the stage.
“I’m grateful to Beloit Memorial High School Principal Emily Pelz and administration for putting together an in-person plan for graduation option that takes into consideration both safety and flexibility so every family has a choice on how to celebrate this great achievement,” said Board of Education President Megan Miller prior to the meeting.
Under the plan, graduates will have the option to attend the ceremony in person or concurrently via Google Meet.
A limited number of guests will be able to attend in person and guests and staff may attend via live stream through YouTube. The band and choir would provide music virtually, and additional digital content could be incorporated. Event capacity will be limited to at least 50%.
Graduation would be June 5, with rain dates of June 6 and June 12 in lieu of an indoor option.
Movement will be limited around the stadium, and there will be no concessions. Student chairs will have 6 feet of distance around them in all directions and bleachers will be marked with 6 feet of spacing between seats and alternate rows.
There will be multiple entrances and exits to help with social distancing and a one way direction of movement for graduates and guests. Graduates will be assigned a staggered arrival time and will report directly to the practice football field. The gates will open two hours before the ceremony begins for guests to be seated.
Each guest will be required to present a numbered ticket when they arrive. All graduates will be required to complete the student screener prior to arrival.
Sanitizing stations will be available at the entrance of the stage. Graduates will sanitize before entering the stages and then pick up their own diploma covers as they walk across the stage. There will be no handshaking.
The goal would be for graduates to each have two guests.
School district security and local law enforcement will be present to assist with gathering and crowd control. A security guard will be stationed at the entrance of the restrooms to manage the number of guests accessing the restroom at one time.
During the public comment of Tuesday’s meeting, school board candidate Sean Leavy thanked the board for its decision to return to in-person learning in the fourth term. He said as a parent he also agreed with the decision to begin the year in distance learning. He said the percent of positive tests has significantly declined and many educators have been vaccinated. Leavy asked the board to stay focused and provide consistency and stability to students, parents, administration, teachers and staff as the district establishes its plans for beginning fourth term, summer school and 2021-2022 school year.
Former school board member and president Pam Charles issued an email to be read by Board Secretary Michelle Shope. Her email stated the CDC has updated its recommendations on school reopening plans. Six feet of distancing is no longer required, as three feet is sufficient. She said plexiglass dividers are not recommended. Many parents believe the hybrid model of two days a week of in-person learning will be more difficult for families and disruptive. With updated CDC guidelines, Charles said more students can be in schools while following safety guidelines and the Beloit school district could have four or five day school weeks like other districts. She said there is plenty of time between now and April 8 to adjust the reopening plan to have full-time in-person learning.