Residents in Rock County can “take a break from mask-wearing in most situations” following new federal COVID-19 guidelines as the Rock County Public Health Department announced updated guidance on Monday.
Last Friday, the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention issued new guidance for wearing masks in indoor settings. The guidance states risks levels should be determined based on a combination of data about hospitalizations, new beds occupied by COVID-19 patients and overall new case rates in a community. These could determine a need for wearing masks, but otherwise masks need not be worn in indoor settings.
Rock County’s metric is listed as “Medium” risk while Winnebago County, Illinois’ metric is listed as “Low” risk as of Monday.
“The new CDC metrics for COVID-19 community transmission are a great tool for us to continue to adjust our recommendations based on positive cases as well as the severity of illness,” said Rock County Health Officer Katrina Harwood.
Individuals at high risk for severe disease are encouraged to talk to their healthcare providers to see if they should continue to wear a mask or follow other increased prevention measures. Anyone who has symptoms, a positive test result, or has been in contact with someone who has COVID-19 should continue to wear a mask.
Masks are still required on public transportation and in transportation hubs such as airports. Individuals should also continue to follow any mask requirements in place at health care facilities and businesses. In addition, anyone may choose to wear a mask at any time based on personal risk or comfort level, Harwood said.
The type of mask that provides the best protection to the wearer, even when others are not masking, is one that has the best fit and filtration. In many cases, this would be an N95 or KN95 mask.
Harwood said on Monday that over the past several weeks, COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Rock County have decreased and continue to be on a “downward trend.”
Also masks will no longer be required at all county-owned facilities in Rock County starting on Tuesday, with the City of Beloit also loosening mask requirements.
Federal mask requirements will remain in place at the Rock Haven skilled care facility and for the Human Services Department’s specialized transit program. The Rock County Board of Supervisors passed a resolution on Aug. 12, 2021 that reinstated a face covering requirement for all county staff and visitors to county facilities.
“I want to thank visitors to county facilities and all county staff for abiding by the face covering requirement over the last 6 months,” said Rock County Board Chairman Rich Bostwick. “These actions, during the height of the delta and omicron variants, were vital to keeping county residents and staff safe and healthy.”
In Beloit, city employees and contractors/vendors are required to continue wearing face coverings indoors at this time.
“The City of Beloit wants to ensure there are no unintended consequences in our community prior to further changing our workplace safety policies. Any future changes will be clearly communicated in the coming weeks,” a city news release states.
The latest update on masking comes as the State of Illinois dropped its mask mandate following an unsuccessful legal fight in state courts after the statewide mask order was challenged by various groups.