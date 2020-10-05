BELOIT — Beloit and Janesville have reported a total of 213 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases since last week as Rock County saw its largest single-day case increase to date, according to municipal data updated Monday by the Rock County Public Health Department.
In Beloit, a total of 1,052 COVID-19 cases have been reported—an increase of 99 cases since Sept. 28 as 11,216 people tested negative for the virus and 815 residents have recovered, an increase of 25 recoveries since Sept. 28.
In Janesville, 1,178 cases have been reported, an increase of 114 cases since Sept. 28 as 16,108 people tested negative and 849 residents have recovered, an increase of 51 recoveries since Sept. 28.
Janesville’s mortality rate (1.70%) remains higher than Beloit’s (1.05%).
The age group that made up the most COVID-19 infections for Beloit and Janesville are 15 to 24-years-olds, with Beloit (18% of all cases) and Janesville (23% of all cases).
Rock County reported 77 more cases and no additional deaths on Monday, bringing the countywide total to 2,860 cases and 33 deaths. A total of 38,025 people have tested negative for the virus in the county as 2,091 people have recovered. An estimated total of 736 cases in Rock County remain active, the health department says.
Data on hospitalizations due to COVID-19 in Rock County hospitals, last updated on Oct. 1, shows that 20 people remain hospitalized due to the virus in the county.
Of the 273 tests processed on Monday, 28% of tests were positive for COVID-19, health department data shows. Statewide, the seven-day test positivity rate average is 17.3%.
Dane County reported 10,514 cases and 43 deaths; Green County reported 613 cases and three deaths; and Walworth County reported 2,760 cases and 35 deaths, Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) data from Monday shows.
Wisconsin reported 1,696 new cases and four additional deaths on Monday, bringing the statewide total to 134,359 cases and 1,381 deaths as an estimated 24,589 cases remain active. A total of 7,702 people have been hospitalized due to the virus as 108,371 people (80.7%) have recovered from COVID-19.
On the Illinois side of the state line, the Winnebago County Health Department reported a total of 6,685 cases and 156 deaths as of Monday, an increase of 203 cases and no deaths since Oct. 2. The county has a recovery rate of 96.5% and a seven-day average test positivity rate of 10.5%.
South Beloit Mayor Ted Rehl stated Monday that two city employees have tested positive for COVID-19 and they are on leave.
The health department said Monday that several businesses in the region have been cited for not following new COVID-19 guidelines that went into effect on Oct. 3. Cited businesses referenced in a press conference on Monday with Health Administrator Sandra Martell included Baking Grounds, Casey’s Pub, Fozzy’s, Francesco’s, Fear Fest in South Beloit, Golden Corral in Loves Park, Irish Rose Pub, Lima Mar, Neighbor’s Bar, Omakase, The Detour and Vintage 501. A full list of cited businesses will be listed on the health department’s website, Martell said.
Boone County reported 1,224 cases and 23 deaths; DeKalb County reported 1,745 cases and 40 deaths; McHenry County reported 4,817 cases and 119 deaths; Ogle County reported 810 cases and six deaths; and Stephenson County reported 588 cases and seven deaths, per data from the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH).
Statewide, Illinois reported 1,853 new cases and 14 additional virus-related deaths on Monday, bringing the statewide total to 303,394 cases and 8,805 deaths. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity test rate is 3.4%. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 38,538 specimens for a total of 5,924,956. As of last night, 1,631 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 382 patients were in the ICU and 155 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.