BELOIT — Just because school is virtual for some Beloiters it doesn’t mean they can’t celebrate the year’s milestones. Beloit Public Library (BPL) is helping Beloit families remember their children’s 2020- 2021 school year with free school pictures.
Picture Day at Beloit Public Library will provide each school child with one professional photo sitting, one 8-by-10-inch photograph, and one sheet of wallet-size photos taken by photographer Amanda Reseburg of Type A Images.
“It’s to help families have a little bit of normalcy,” said BPL Head of Programming and Community Engagement Katharine Clark. “And we miss families being in here, and this is a good way to do it safely.”
“Parents feel kids are missing out on milestones,” Reseburg said. “School picture day is huge.”
Reseburg said families will be able to choose between two backdrops—traditional and a more relaxed contemporary look. Kids will wear masks to the library and be able to take off their masks during the photo sitting.
Photos will be printed and available for pickup at the library beginning March 16. Reseburg will put all the images on a secure website so if families want to order more down the line they could do that.
It will be held at Beloit Public Library on four separate days in February; families can choose a five-minute session for each child on the day that works best for them: Friday, Feb. 5 from 10 a.m.- 4 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 6 from 10 a.m.- 4 p.m.; Friday, Feb. 12 from 10 a.m.- 4 p.m.; and Saturday, Feb. 13 from 10 a.m.—4 p.m.
This event is open to any Beloit student in grades PreK-12. Registration is required through the library website at www.beloitlibrary.org/how-do-i/register-for-a-program/.
The program is funded by a grant from American Family Insurance Dreams Foundation as part of its overall effort to provide COVID-19 relief to non-profit organizations providing services in their communities.
“Part of the grant is to help families who experienced hardships during COVID-19 This was a great fit,” Clark said.
Clark said the event will also help remind families of other resources at the library such as books and online tutoring offers.
As with all in-person programming at BPL, participants are asked to follow local health safety guidelines including staying 6 feet apart from others outside of their household and to regularly wash hands. Masks are required in the building, although will be removable for the photo sitting.