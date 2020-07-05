BELOIT — Krueger Pool is set to open for the season on Thursday with physical distancing and safety requirements in place due to COVID-19.
“It is important to give our kids and our families an opportunity to get out, to recreate, and to have a safe place to cool off,” said Director of Parks and Recreation Mark Edwards. “It is going to be a hot summer, and we wanted to give our families the opportunity to play in the pool and make fun summer memories in the safest way possible.”
The pool capacity will be limited to 50 people per session. Sessions will be 1-1/2 hours a day Thursdays through Sundays. The pool will be closed Mondays through Wednesdays.
The fee for pool entry is $2/person per session. There will be no season passes for 2020.
Families may sign up for no more than one session a day as space is available. The schedule is as follows to allow time for cleaning between sessions: 11:30 a.m.—1 p.m.; 1:30—3 p.m.; 3:30—5 p.m.; and 6:30—8 p.m.
Individuals can reserve their swim sessions by calling 608-364-2877. Reservations must be made before 10 a.m. on the day of the session. Reservations can be made starting on Tuesday. People can call between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday for initial reservations.
The schedule hours will allow the city to serve up to 200 guests per day Thursdays through Sundays. City of Beloit residents will receive preference when making registrations.
Pool guests must come dressed in their swimsuits. Guests may arrive five minutes prior to their reserved time slot and must line up using the markings on the sidewalk before entering the pool.
No locker room will be available for changing. Restrooms and showers will be available. Restrooms and showers will be sanitized every half hour.
Bag checks will be completed in the grassy area with social distancing requirements in place. Individuals also will pay their pool entry fee and wait in the area as it can accommodate physical distancing.
No coolers, pool noodles or kick boards are allowed. Life jackets and puddle jumpers will be available if needed. Pool staff will sanitize the life jackets and puddle jumpers between each guest.
Guards and pool managers will closely monitor for physical distancing.
Individual family areas will be reserved and marked off to provide physical distancing. Personal chairs are welcome and encouraged.
Pre-packaged food items will be available to purchase in the concession area.
There will be no deep well, diving board, water slide or water features. The splash pad will be open with physical distancing requirements.
There will be no swimming lessons, water aerobics or pool rentals.
Other pool rules remain in place, including bag checks and supervision of children under age 12.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.