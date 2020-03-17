BELOIT - The Beloit Police Department is closing the lobby of its headquarters in an effort to prevent the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).
The department will operate as normal for after-hours service with a phone outside of the lobby. Assistance will be given over the lobby phone for those in-person at the department.
"We encourage individuals to call first if they need to make a records request or have a general inquiry," said Beloit Strategic Communications Director Sarah Millard.
For emergencies call 911; Non-emergencies call 608-757-2244; bookings call 608-364-6845 and records call 608-364-6801.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.