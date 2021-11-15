BELOIT — A longtime Beloit Police Department patrol officer has died due to complications from COVID-19, according to a news release issued Monday by the City of Beloit.
Daniel J. Daly, 48, passed away on Monday, a police department spokesperson said.
Daly was sworn in as a patrol office on March 3, 1997. He started in the department in the summer of 1994 as an intern and returned to join the police force three years later when he began working night shifts. Daly also served as a law enforcement officer in Illinois for 25 years.
He is survived by his wife and two children.
“Our entire Beloit Police Department family mourns the passing of Officer Dan Daly,” said Beloit Police Chief Andre Sayles. “Our love and condolences go out to Dan’s wife and children and all those with whom he served. We, as a police department family, will do everything possible to continue to provide support and comfort to Dan’s family. Dan will be missed by everyone here.”
In a department spotlight interview in March of 2020, Daly said his interest in public safety came while in college at UW-Platteville.
“It just clicked,” Daly said in the interview. “I always thought policing was an honorable job. It was prestigious – not everybody could do it."
With his wealth of experience, Daly said he wanted to support younger officers working the night shift.
“There are no two days the same,” he said. “In Beloit, you literally could see any and every call out there from the most minor call helping somebody to homicides, and everything in between. In smaller agencies, an officer can go through a whole career and not do what we do. But then you look at big cities, they are so specialized… They are very limited in their career, whereas here you do everything. You get to be a well-rounded officer at this department.”
He also recalled various positive interactions with those in the Beloit community from helping a suicidal woman to giving a Beloit Memorial High School student a ride home at night rather than writing the student a ticket.
Daly is being escorted from a local hospital to an area funeral home by a law enforcement procession and officers will stand vigil by his side until the services are complete. Funeral arrangements are pending and no further details regarding his passing were available as of Monday afternoon.