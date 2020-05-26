BELOIT—Looking to spruce up your yard on a budget or start a victory garden?
The Fourth Annual Beloit Plant Exchange will be back Saturday, May 30, from 9 a.m. to noon at 1747 Sherwood Dr. The lot is located at the corner of Sherman and Emerson Drive with ample curbside parking.
The free event will feature a variety of perennials, some tomato starts and perhaps more. Some guests pickup plants and others share. Rick McGrath and Ana Kelly, and Charles and Gundrun Haynes will be hosting. In previous years there have been hostas, ground cover, vegetable starts and a variety of other perennials available.
“I’ve got some peppers and green beans that are more than what I’ll be using. It’s like a potluck. There’s no telling what people will bring,” McGrath said. “It’s a surprise, kind of like the weather.”
The event will be held rain or shine. There will be a canopy set up if necessary.
Visiting will be brief and from a distance. Individuals or families will enter one at a time from one side before exiting the other. People should be wearing face masks.
“We’re not selling anything. There’s no membership. This is not a sales pitch. We’re simply hoping to help build community and perhaps enhance the front yard streetscape and curb appeal of the Beloit neighborhoods we share together. If you’re new to gardening with nothing to share from your garden that’s perfectly fine. Join us,” McGrath said. “We’d love to send you home with some free plants, a few tips and a little encouragement to help you get started.”
The event typically attracts 50-60 people, even if it’s raining. Although McGrath expects a smaller crowd this year, he expects there are people out there in need of free plants who might want to try gardening for the first time.
