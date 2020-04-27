BELOIT—The process to hire a new fire chief is back on track following a delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Beloit Police and Fire Commission met by teleconference on Monday and approved a resolution to hold a closed session meeting on Wednesday to go through the 23 applicants for the chief’s position and select finalists for future interviews going forward.
After some discussion, commissioners agreed to move forward with the hiring process in a virtual manner in light of the COVID-19 pandemic safety precautions.
The commission previously approved a 30-day delay for the hiring process at the end of March due to the virus, informing applicants of the delay.
“Up until a couple of days ago, I was pretty solid on my opinion of doing everything in person,” said PFC President Mardell Jacobsen. “That’s always how it’s been.”
She said after using online technology for PFC meetings and watching how it is used by other agencies, she is comfortable in using the technology in the final process.
Commissioner Ron Watson added that he felt the PFC was “far enough along” in the process to proceed virtually.
“Things are calming down as we settle into getting used to the virtual transition,” Watson said.
The commission approved hiring search firm GovHR USA to aid in the selection process of candidates and was initially slowed down due to the holiday season and later COVID-19.
GovHR USA Vice President Tim Sashko said on Monday that departments across the country were “in a new world” related to hiring during COVID-19, noting that departments in Illinois and Wisconsin have delayed hiring of command staff and are moving forward virtually.
“Everyone is getting more used to the new process of doing things virtually,” Sashko said.
The hiring process started in July of 2019 after former Chief Brad Liggett departed for the fire chief’s position in Freeport, Illinois.
In other business, the PFC approved the completion of probation for Beloit Police Department Lt. David Elrod and Beloit Fire Department Interim Chief Dan Pease; and extended the probation of Beloit patrol officer Jacob Mielke until August of 2020.
The Beloit PFC will meet at 2 p.m. on Wednesday via teleconference.
