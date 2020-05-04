Wisconsin reported only one COVID-19 related death on Monday and Illinois saw its lowest daily virus death total in weeks, according to state health officials in both states.
In Rock County, 27 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths were reported on Monday, bringing the county’s confirmed case total up to 289 and seven virus-related deaths. As of Monday, 21% of Rock County cases have resulted in hospitalization.
Beloit Health System CEO Tim McKevett confirmed Monday that 190 positive cases reported to the Rock County Public Health Department came from tests done by Beloit Health System.
To date, the health system has tested a total of 920 people, McKevett said, adding that no deaths have been reported by the Beloit Memorial Hospital COVID-19 unit.
On Monday, Autumn Lake Healthcare nursing home in Beloit reported a staff member tested positive for COVID-19. Nursing home administrator Susan Viken said the staff member has not been at the facility for 10 days and was “community acquired.”
Willowick Assisted Living in Beloit also reported one staff member had tested positive for COVID-19 as of May 1.
On Monday, the health department processed 170 tests, with a total of 27 confirmed cases and 133 negative tests.
In Rock County 43% of the people with COVID-19 are between the ages of 45 and 64, 42% are between the ages of 18 and 44, and 15% are 65-years-old and up, with 42 people having recovered from the virus, health department data shows.
A total of 41% of all positive cases reported in Rock County are Hispanic or Latino residents.
McKevett said Monday the health system was working with Latino service providers in Beloit to improve educational outreach regarding the virus.
“We’re working on an educational video for posting on social media and we’re working with the community on appropriate social distancing, masking and mitigation factors to be used in messaging,” McKevett said.
Rock County was awarded $162,465 in Emergency and Shelter Program funding for providing food and shelter services.
In Wisconsin, the Department of Health Services (DHS) reported a total of 8,236 confirmed cases and 340 deaths, an increase of 272 cases and one death.
In counties in the Rock County region, 441 cases and 22 deaths have been reported in Dane County; 211 cases and eight deaths in Walworth County; 15 cases and no deaths in Green County, DHS data shows.
The Winnebago County, Illinois Health Department (WCHD) reported an increase of 54 cases and one additional death on Monday, bringing the county’s total up to 616 cases and 22 deaths. A majority of cases in the county are of those between the ages of 20 and 69.
A total of 6,905 tests have been completed in Winnebago County, with 3,107 pending and 3,107 negative for COVID-19.
For counties in the Winnebago County region, Boone County reported 144 cases and 11 deaths; 130 cases and one death in DeKalb County; 790 cases and 38 deaths in McHenry County; 132 cases and one death in Ogle County; and 71 cases in Stephenson County, IDPH data from Monday shows.
In Illinois, 2,341 new cases and 46 additional deaths were reported on Monday, bringing the state’s total up to 63,840 cases and 2,662 deaths, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Monday that further stay-at-home restrictions could be put back in place if people continue to defy the order that’s been challenged in the courts.
