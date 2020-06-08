NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Beloit Intensive Care Unit (ICU) nurse Nikki Thompson Olson, 30, will be headed to Yale New Haven Hospital in Connecticut to work with COVID-19 patients on extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) machines.
Thompson Olson, who previously was working at Beloit Memorial Hospital as an ICU nurse for almost seven years, took time to serve a stint at Brooklyn and Manhattan Veterans Administration Medical Centers during the COVID-19 pandemic from early April until June 5.
In an April interview she discussed the severity of COVID-19 in New York and popular treatments at the time such as Bilevel Positive Airway Pressure (BiPAP) machines and ventilators as well as convalescent plasma infusions followed by the immunosuppressive drug, ACTEMRA.
In an interview Sunday, Thompson Olson gave some updates regarding her work in New York and her upcoming job at Yale.
She said there still was success in the New York ICU using convalescent plasma, however there was a shortage of it and patients had to meet certain criteria to get it.
“With convalescent plasma, if people had any sort of sign of liver injury it was helping them. It also was helping with oxygen requirements. It did take a couple days to see the change,” she said.
During the past week, Thompson Olson said she had encountered some of the protests and moved from a hotel in the Financial District to a Times Square hotel. Sometimes she had trouble getting through certain police checkpoints back to her hotel, but always made it home safely by the end of the evening. She noted she encountered a lot of non-protesters getting arrested for violent actions in otherwise peaceful protests.
“The protesters and police saw me when I was trying to get home and parted like the Red Sea,” Thompson Olson said. “I am very supportive of the cause and movement of Black Lives Matter.”
Olson returned to Beloit to see her family this weekend, and was a bit surprised with the lack of masks being worn and social distancing at some area stores and she hopes there isn’t a second wave of COVID-19 cases.
Olson had several job offers at ICUs, but settled on Yale as it’s one of the largest hospitals in the country with almost 2,000 beds. It has a 112-bed ICU unit designated for COVID-19 patients.
While there was a limited number of ECMO machines in use in New York, Olson said more of them are being used at Yale. Because the machines are large and so complex it takes two nurses to run them.
ECMO is a therapy that adds oxygen to someone’s blood and pumps it through their body like the heart, effectively acting as a patient’s heart and lungs so the patient’s body can heal. The treatment has proved effective as a last resort with young people struggling with COVID.
“Their bodies are young and they are not as sick and it gives them a fighting chance,”Thompson Olson said.
Thompson Olson starts her next job next Friday. She will drive as she doesn’t want to risk infecting others on an airplane. She has thus far repeatedly tested negative for COVID-19, another reason to press on helping patients.
“If I’m able-bodied and healthy and my family supports it, I want to help,” she said of her next job.
Following her work in Connecticut, Thompson Olson is considering a stint in an ICU in Guam.
Thompson Olson and husband Tyler Olson and four children, Mackenzie Olson, 12; Wrigley Meanovich, 11; Chandler Olson, 9; and Daniel Meanovich, 8.
Thompson Olson invites anyone interested in following her journey to “friend” her on Facebook where she gives live chats about her experiences.
